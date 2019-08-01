Featured
OPP seize multiple weapons from Tay Township residence
OPP seized the weapons pictured from a Tay Township residence on July 28, 2019. (Police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:22PM EDT
A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a break-in where police say several firearms were taken in Tay Township.
Police say the break-in happened back in May at a house on Old Fort Road. According to police, several rifles, shotguns and a crossbow were stolen.
Earlier this week police arrested a 30-year-old Tay Township woman and seized several weapons..
She faces weapons-related and theft offences.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Midland court next month.