KAWARTHA LAKES, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have busted an illegal marijuana farm in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The Kawartha Lakes detachment say more than 15,000 cannabis plants were seized in the raid that took place on Thursday.

OPP spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Carrie Lanning says the farm was located deep within a rural property and was not visible from public roads.

15 300 cannabis plants seized when the #OPPStreetCrime unit executed a warrant in #CKLOPP area. Committed to community safety. ^cl pic.twitter.com/mYNStnYNdI — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 28, 2020

Lanning says the layout of the farm was "organized into sections and set out very methodically."

She says nine people were detained and police say they are trying to identify who was at the head of the operation.

Police could not provide details on how they learned about the illegal marijuana farm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 28, 2020.