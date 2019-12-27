BARRIE -- Provincial police say they seized a loaded gun and drugs from a vehicle lodged in a snowbank, resulting in multiple charges for a Wasaga Beach woman.

Officers say they spotted the vehicle off the shoulder of the road in Wasaga Beach on Sunday after midnight.

They say the driver was alone and impaired.

After searching the vehicle, officers say they found a nine millimetre Beretta handgun, 0.5 grams of cocaine and 1.8 grams of purple heroin.

The 33-year-old woman is charged with 10 offences and was held for a bail hearing.