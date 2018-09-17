

CTV Barrie





Three people face a slew of charges after an investigation turned up a loaded handgun, cash, and drugs in Orillia on Friday.

Police say two people from Toronto and a 22-year-old from Orillia have been arrested and charged with multiple offences including possession of a restricted firearm and tampering with a serial number.

All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court on September 20.