OPP seize cocaine with street value of $25K from Alliston address
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:02PM EDT
A police search at an address in Alliston on Friday turned up thousands in drugs, police say.
Members with the OPP Street Crime Unit say they seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of over $25,000. Police also confiscated weapons and cash during the search.
A 35-year-old New Tecumseth man is charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.