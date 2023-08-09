OPP seize $8M worth of illegal drugs and firearms in Project Moffatt

The Ontario Provincial Police have seized eight million dollars in illicit drugs and illegal firearms as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

The OPP-led operation, Project Moffatt, took 23 suspected drug dealers and gang members off the streets in 14 searches over two days in mid-July.

"It is time to put an end to the distribution of illegal firearms and drugs," said OPP Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey during a news conference Wednesday morning at the York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

"12 kilograms of fentanyl was seized; that is equivalent to over 120,000 street-level doses," said Detective Inspector Lee Fulford.

The 23 accused are facing a total of 387 charges. One individual was a Federal Parolee who was violating the conditions of his parole.

The accused range from 19 to 62 years old, and many are residents of the GTA.

The drug busts targeted locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Brampton and Mississauga, Oakville, Pickering, Northern Ontario and Barrie, where the opioid crisis remains among the deadliest in the province.

"Barrie had the third highest rate of opioid-related deaths amongst Ontario's large cities," said Barrie Police Deputy Chief Wyllie Allan.

The investigation, which also led to cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and pills, and about $300,000 in cash being seized, was months in the making.

Police were seen entering a home in Barrie's east end last month, arresting at least three people, all in their 20s.

Officials also confirmed a man, the SIU says was seriously injured after fleeing police on July 19th in Innisfil before being hit by an unmarked police vehicle, is among the accused.

The SIU is now investigating the circumstances leading to his hospitalization and whether the actions of the police were justified and lawful in trying to arrest the suspect.

"We know that the only way to effectively come back these groups is by working together," said York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida.

Barrie's deputy chief says the joint operation works and will continue to save lives.

"Unfortunately, one case may not solve everything for our community, but we refuse to give up, and we endeavour to take on the next and the next until our community, as a whole, can find some solution to bring this at least to a bit of a drought," said Allan.

Project Moffatt remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs or firearms to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.