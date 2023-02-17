OPP seize 16 stolen vehicles valued at almost $1 million

The Ontario Provincial Police have executed a series of search warrants in Caledon and Brampton, resulting in the recovery of 16 vehicles valued at almost $1 million.

OPP say the following items were seized:

· 10 RAM pickup trucks

· 2 Toyota Highlander SUVs

· 1 Lexus RX35 SUV

· 1 Chevrolet Suburban SUV

· 1 Volkswagen Passat

· 1 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

The OPP is warning owners of newer model pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles to be aware that groups of organized criminals are targeting these vehicles in thefts across the province.

Police say the criminals may scout a neighbourhood days in advance, recording vehicle identification numbers (VIN), searching for alarm systems, and identifying vehicles to steal.

Police say the criminals will return in the dark, often committing thefts in the evening and early morning hours.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police ask you to report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.