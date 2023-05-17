OPP seeks witnesses to multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 9 that killed 2 people

Police are encouraging witnesses to a deadly multi-vehicle collision in Caledon last week to come forward.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., police say two people died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 near Mount Wolfe Road and Caledon/King Townline.

Provincial police said the collision involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck.

A 51-year-old Shelburne man died at the scene, and a 52-year-old Orangeville woman was airlifted to a trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or any charges.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.