BARRIE, ONT. -- Haliburton Highlands provincial police are looking for witnesses to an indecent act in the Township of Dysart et al to assist with the investigation.

Police say the incident happened in the afternoon on Dec. 24. They say they received calls about a 36-year-old Highland Grove man committing the act inside a blue sedan in a Highland Street business parking lot.

Police say the accused drove through Haliburton, and after officers halted him, his vehicle rolled into some parked cars before coming to a stop at the cenotaph.

The driver was charged with committing an indecent act, flight from police, and impaired driving offences.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at 705-286-1431 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.