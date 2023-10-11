OPP seeks to identify man in connection with Penetanguishene homicide

Ontario police released a sketch of a person they hope to identify in connection with a fatal shooting that happened over the summer in a Penetanguishene parking lot.

Provincial police say Jesse Deschamps, 30, was found injured behind the Village Square Mall on July 27.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say those in the area at the time reported hearing gunshots.

No arrests have been made in the investigation to date. Investigators say they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police ask the public to notify them if anyone recognizes the person in the sketch, who police have not said is a suspect but someone they "would like to speak to."

Anyone with information on this case or who may have dash cam or surveillance video of the area around the time of the shooting is encouraged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.