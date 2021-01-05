BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are trying to find a third man accused of being involved in a violent armed home invasion in Collingwood last month.

Police arrested two men believed to have forced their way inside a home on Fair Street on the night of Dec. 19, tying the homeowner by the hands and feet and repeatedly assaulting him. Police say the suspects threatened the victim with a firearm and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim then called the police from a neighbour's home, having suffered minor injuries.

Police say they found the two suspects in a vehicle nearby.

A 43-year-old Collingwood man and a 20-year-old Scarborough man were arrested. Both face weapons charges, along with breaking and entering, armed robbery, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

Police say a third man was involved; however, investigators did not specify his role in the incident. They also released a photo of a Honda Civic in hopes of gathering information on that particular vehicle.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

They encourage anyone with information to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.