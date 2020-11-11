BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are trying to identify a man who they say walked into a Hockley Valley store with a gun on Saturday.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, the man had a firearm holstered to his chest when he purchased some food from the Hockley Valley General Store.

The unidentified man is Caucasian, about five feet nine inches tall, 30 to 40 years old with brown hair and a distinct bald patch.

He has a medium build and was wearing a long, black trench coat, a white and blue disposable mask, and had a gun with a white handle in a leather holster on his chest.

While the actual barrel of the gun isn't visible, police believe it is some type of revolver.

Anyone who can help to identify this male is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.