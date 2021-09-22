OPP seeks public's help locating missing Barrie man

Dean Thomas Ireland, 36, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2021, and was last seen in the City of Barrie. (Supplied) Dean Thomas Ireland, 36, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2021, and was last seen in the City of Barrie. (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver