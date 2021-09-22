OPP seeks public's help locating missing Barrie man

Barrie, Ont. -

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking the public for help locating a Barrie man who disappeared more than two weeks ago.

According to police, Dean Thomas Ireland hasn't been seen since Sat., Sept. 4.

Police say the 36-year-old was last seen in Barrie and is believed to be in the Port McNicoll, Nottawasaga or Barrie area.

Police say Ireland is also known to visit Midland and Alliston.

Investigators say his family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Ireland is a while man, five feet eight inches tall and 143 pounds. He has hazel eyes, reddish/blonde shaved hair and 'I R A' tattooed on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-11122 or the local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.