OPP seeks public's help finding missing man from Tiny Township

Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen on Friday at his Tiny Township residence.

According to police, Roy Stanislaous hasn't been seen since leaving his Lafontaine home around 10 a.m.

Police describe the 57-year-old as five feet nine inches tall, 180 pounds, with dark skin and say he is balding with black and grey short hair.

Roy Stanislaous, 57, of Tiny Township, has been missing since Fri., March 3, 2023. (Police Handout)

They say he appears dishevelled, with a moustache and skin tags on his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing beige pants and a blue coat and police say he could be on a bicycle.

Investigators are concerned for his health and welfare, noting this is out of character for Stanislaous.

They ask anyone with information to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.