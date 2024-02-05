OPP seeks public assistance finding stolen police-issued rifle in Angus
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help after someone stole a police-issued rifle from an officer's vehicle in Angus over the weekend.
Nottawasaga OPP says officers will remain stationed in the Brentwood Road area for the ongoing investigation.
Police are also urging the person responsible for the alleged theft of the Colt C8 rifle to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 "to make arrangements for its safe return," adding, "Your cooperation is crucial for the well-being of our community."
They ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
