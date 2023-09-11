OPP seeks mystery Good Samaritan who rescued capsized canoe victims in Huntsville

Provincial police want to track down a Good Samaritan who rescued two people from the water in Muskoka after their canoe capsized over the weekend.

Police say they got reports about two people who had fallen into the water in Huntsville shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say an unknown boater is believed to have helped both individuals, returning them to shore on the river between Fairy Lake and Lake Vernon.

Police would like the Good Samaritan to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP also encourages witnesses or anyone with information to contact the authorities.