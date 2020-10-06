BARRIE -- The Huntsville Detachment of the OPP is looking for the public’s help in a car theft investigation.

Sometime between 5 p.m on Saturday, October 3rd and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5th, a 2003 grey Toyota Corolla was stolen from a business on Muskoka Road 3 North in Huntsville. The car’s license plate is ATFT-827.

Police ask anyone with any information about the car theft to contact them at 705-789-5551 or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.