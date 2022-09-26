OPP seeking next generation of police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hosting a Provincial Recruitment Day at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia on Oct. 1.

This year's theme, "A Day in the Life" will showcase many career opportunities available to people interested in becoming a police officer, auxiliary member (volunteer) or working in a civilian role.

The Orillia Headquarters Provincial Recruitment Day event includes:

A Constable Information Session will allow participants to gain knowledge, insight and helpful advice relating to the OPP's recruitment process. The session includes an overview of how to apply, pre-requisites, expectations of an applicant, and an overview of how to prepare for each stage of the process, and;

The Career Marketplace provides participants an opportunity to learn and speak to different units about the wide array of positions that support its frontline, investigations, and administrative work.

Attendees must pre-register to attend, as seating is limited due to space. To pre-register, visit OPP online to access the registration. This event will be held between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at OPP General Headquarters Auditorium, 777 Memorial Ave., in Orillia.

If you are unable to attend this in-person event, we encourage you to register for the virtual Provincial Recruitment Day event online.