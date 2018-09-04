Featured
OPP seek two suspects after man stabbed in Wasaga Beach
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:24AM EDT
A 29-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Wasaga Beach.
Officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call to find the Etobicoke man suffering injuries to his upper body. He was taken to a Collingwood hospital.
The Huronia West OPP is looking for two male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene on Main Street in a white vehicle on Monday around 4:25 a.m.
Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information.