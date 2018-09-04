

A 29-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Wasaga Beach.

Officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call to find the Etobicoke man suffering injuries to his upper body. He was taken to a Collingwood hospital.

The Huronia West OPP is looking for two male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene on Main Street in a white vehicle on Monday around 4:25 a.m.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information.