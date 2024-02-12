OPP seek public's help with pedestrian collision investigation in Angus

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian in Clearview Township over the weekend.

Huronia West OPP says the pedestrian, who wasn't identified, was struck around 9 Saturday night on 12-13 Sideroad South Sunnidale and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in Angus.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital but is in stable condition, OPP confirmed on Monday.

The crash forced the area between Sideroad 12-13 and McCarthy Drive to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with video of the incident, including dash cam footage, to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.