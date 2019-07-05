

The OPP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from Essa Township.

Joshua Wood has been missing since Wednesday morning. Police say he left his home in Thornton around 9 a.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The 17-year-old is described as 160lbs, six-foot-three, with a thin build, blue eyes, blonde hair and a fair complexion. He was wearing black Adidas pants, a charcoal grey hoodie that says ‘Director’ on the back, and had a black backpack with him, but no cell phone.

Police say he was driving a 2010 beige-coloured Buick Lucerne southbound on Highway 27 in Essa Township. It has an Ontario licence plate, number ACFJ142.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.