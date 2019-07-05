Featured
OPP seek public's help to locate missing teen
Joshua Wood, 17, of Thornton has been missing since Wed., July 3, 2019. (Nottawasaga OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 11:24AM EDT
The OPP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from Essa Township.
Joshua Wood has been missing since Wednesday morning. Police say he left his home in Thornton around 9 a.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
The 17-year-old is described as 160lbs, six-foot-three, with a thin build, blue eyes, blonde hair and a fair complexion. He was wearing black Adidas pants, a charcoal grey hoodie that says ‘Director’ on the back, and had a black backpack with him, but no cell phone.
Police say he was driving a 2010 beige-coloured Buick Lucerne southbound on Highway 27 in Essa Township. It has an Ontario licence plate, number ACFJ142.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.