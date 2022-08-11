OPP seek man missing since end of July

Provincial police are asking for help locating an Orillia man who hasn’t been seen since July 29.

Jean-Michel Pellerin was last seen at around 10 a.m. on the morning of July 29 on his bike on Barrie Road.

He is described at 5’8”, 160 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, cargo pants and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122.