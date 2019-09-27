

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a man who they say told a girl to get into his vehicle in Angus.

Nottawasaga OPP says the alleged incident happened on Thursday shortly before 4 p.m. as the girl was walking in the Gold Park Gate subdivision.

They claim the man pulled his vehicle up beside her, and when she refused to get in, he drove off.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the man who is described as being Caucasian, in his mid-30s, clean-shaven with red hair. He was driving a white four-door sedan.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information. Contact the Nottawasaga Opp or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.