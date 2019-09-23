

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Caledon OPP is investigating a stabbing that happened in Bolton over the weekend.

Police say a large fight broke out in a parking lot on Saturday afternoon in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive. They say a 22-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

Witnesses reported that four suspects left the fight in a black four-door Volkswagen and were last seen headed south on Highway 50.

Police are looking to identify the men who are described as having tan complexions.

Officers got descriptions of two of the men. The first suspect is five-foot-ten with a skinny build and long hair worn in a bun. He was wearing a black sweater and a gold chain. The second suspect is five-foot-five with curly hair. He was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and a windbreaker.

Caledon OPP says there was a large crowd at the time and is urging anyone with information to contact them.