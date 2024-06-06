BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP searching high and low for missing senior in Muskoka

    Police are searching for missing 69-year-old Bob, last heard from in Baysville on Tues. June 4, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP). Police are searching for missing 69-year-old Bob, last heard from in Baysville on Tues. June 4, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP).
    

    Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.

    According to OPP, 69-year-old Bob was last heard from at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 4 when he was in Baysville, Lake of Bays Township, Muskoka.

    Police describe Bob as:

    • 5'7"
    • Thin build
    • Salt-and-pepper hair
    • Long beard

    Officers believe he could be wearing a hat with a 'Bob' log on it, jeans, and black work boots.

    As part of the search efforts local officers are relying on support from the canine unit and aviation services.

    Anyone who may have surveillance footage available is asked to review it. Those who may have details pertinent to the case are being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.  

