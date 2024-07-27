BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP searching for wanted male in Caledon

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    On Friday, the OPP says a woman was walking on a trail near Dougall Avenue and Kennedy Road in Caledon when a man approached her.

    OPP is searching for the man, who they say is south asian, 21 years of age, 5'6, with dark eyes, wearing a black tracksuit and a black baseball cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

