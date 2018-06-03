The OPP are searching for two suspects after a man was attacked in Huntsville early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on Main Street West around 6:00 a.m. when he was attacked from behind by two men.

The suspects struck the victim in the head twice with what appeared to be a steel rod, police said.

The victim managed to run to a nearby store and was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as white males in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

The suspects were last seen getting into an older white or grey SUV on Main Street West and driving south on Paget Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to police or Crime Stoppers.