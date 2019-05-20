

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Midland.

Investigators say a taxi cab was struck from behind around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Elizabeth Street and William Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav 4. It was leaking fluid immediately after the crash, and police believe the vehicle suffered substantial damage to its front-end.

The driver did not remain on scene, and investigators with the OPP’s southern Georgian Bay detachment say the suspect was reportedly driving erratically after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.