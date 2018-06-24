Featured
OPP searching for missing Orillia woman
Tammy Nicholson, 47, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 22 in the Bass Lake Side Road area. (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:59PM EDT
Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Orillia woman.
The OPP say Tammy Nicholson, 47, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 22 in the Bass Lake Side Road area.
Nicholson was seen driving a blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a Manitoba license plate HWN 509.
Tammy Nicholson is described as 5’7”, 170 lbs with shoulder length brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.