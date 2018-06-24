

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Orillia woman.

The OPP say Tammy Nicholson, 47, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 22 in the Bass Lake Side Road area.

Nicholson was seen driving a blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a Manitoba license plate HWN 509.

Tammy Nicholson is described as 5’7”, 170 lbs with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.