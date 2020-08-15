BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a man they say crashed and injured an officer while fleeing a RIDE checkpoint.

It happened along Highway 11 on the off-ramp to Highway 592, just north of Huntsville around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of a white Corolla wouldn’t turn over his identification, and officers suspected he might be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They allege that the driver then reached under the seat. An officer on the passenger side of the car opened the front door and demanded the driver turn off the car. Instead, police allege the driver hit the gas, causing the officer to fall into the moving vehicle.

Police say the driver crashed into a concrete barrier, got out of the car and bolted across the southbound lanes of Highway 11 leaving the injured officer behind.

OPP describe the driver as a Black man standing between 5’10 and 6’ with hair styled in shorter cornrows. He was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.