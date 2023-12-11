OPP search for suspects after shoplifting incident at LCBO in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Midland, Ont.

Police said the men stole roughly $2,000 worth of alcohol at the Jones Road LCBO at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.

OPP said the suspects are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured older model Audi Q5/Q7.

Anybody who can identify the suspects or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.