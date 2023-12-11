BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP search for suspects after shoplifting incident at LCBO in Midland

    Southern Georgian Bay OPP is looking to identify two men involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Midland, Ont. on Nov 30. (Provided/Southern Georgian Bay OPP)

    Southern Georgian Bay OPP is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Midland, Ont.

    Police said the men stole roughly $2,000 worth of alcohol at the Jones Road LCBO at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.

    OPP said the suspects are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured older model Audi Q5/Q7.

    Anybody who can identify the suspects or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

