OPP search for suspect in Midland, 2 others in custody

Multiple armed officers, along with the OPP K9 unit and helicopter, descended on Midland Friday afternoon for an investigation into a stolen vehicle and the search for a suspect.

Police say the situation started when officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned. Ontario Provincial Police investigate after finding an abandoned stolen vehicle on Highway 12 in Midland, Ont., on Fri., June 23, 2023. (CTV News Barrie)Two individuals were taken into custody, while a third remained on the loose.

Police focused their investigation on Yonge, Robert, Russell and King Streets, prompting a hold and secure at the local elementary school shortly before the dismissal bell rang.

The Simcoe County District School Board said students and staff at Huron Park Public School were dismissed safely when the security measure was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

Police have since shifted their investigation to the Queen Street area between Hanna and Yonge Streets.

HOLD AND SECURE

A hold and secure is initiated when there is a situation happening in the community, not necessarily on school property.

During a hold and secure, all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.