OPP search for missing senior in Springwater Township

Provincial police are searching for a missing senior who went for a walk with his two dogs on trails behind his home in Springwater Township Thursday afternoon.

Police say 87-year-old Harvey Doherty took his dogs into the wooded area directly behind his house in the area of County Road 27 north of Highway 26 in Midhurst shortly before 4 p.m.

They say he didn't take his wallet, cell phone or any other form of communication with him.

"He didn't have any food or water with him," noted Acting Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha.

Police say the two dogs have since returned home, but there has been no sign of Doherty.

"OPP officers are exhausting all efforts and resources," Pencarinha added.

Officers are searching on the ground and in the air for the missing senior.

He is described as six feet tall with short grey hair. He was wearing a blue sweater, black pants, hiking boots.

Police urge anyone with information to call police at 1-888-310-1122.