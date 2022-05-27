OPP search for missing senior and his dog

Provincial police will be conducting a ground and aerial search in Springwater Township for a missing senior and his dog Friday morning.

Officers have set up a command post outside the Simcoe County Museum in Minesing.

On Thursday, OPP began searching for 87-year-old Harvey Doherty, who was last seen in the area of County Road 27 and Mills Circle at 3:45 p.m.

Police searched for the missing senior into the early morning hours on Friday, but had to postpone due to weather.

Doherty is described as having short white hair, six feet tall, wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

According to police, Doherty will have a dog with him named Molly.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.