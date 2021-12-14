OPP search for missing Port Sydney man intensifies

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is in Port Sydney as the search for a missing man last seen on the weekend walking toward the lake with a canoe intensifies.

Police say Fred Herensberger hasn't been seen since Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. in Port Sydney.

According to the OPP, the 53-year-old Port Sydney man was walking on West Point Sands Road toward Mary Lake.

Herensberger was wearing a khaki-coloured jacket and had a white/yellowish-coloured canoe with him.

Police say he is roughly five feet five inches tall, with a slim build and bald head.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.