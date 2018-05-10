

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Orillia woman.

Deborah Robertson, 55, was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Orillia area.

Robertson is described as being 5’4”, 120 pounds, with a medium build, and light brown or blond shoulder length hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Robertson is known to visit Barrie and Gravenhurst.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.