OPP search for missing Midland woman ends

Following an appeal to the public for help locating a missing Midland woman, provincial police announced they had confirmed her well-being.

According to OPP, the woman's family reported having had no contact with her since June 16 and were concerned about her.

She was reported missing on June 22.

Police said the 35-year-old could be in Midland, Wasaga Beach or Collingwood.

Three days after requesting assistance for her whereabouts, they said "contact has been made" with the woman.

Police issued thanks to the public for their help with the case.