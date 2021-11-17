BREAKING
OPP search for missing man in Huntsville area
Mark Sweet missing (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in the Huntsville area.
Mark Sweet was last seen on Nov. 8 at around 9 a.m., in Novar, just north of Huntsville.
The 58-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5'10", and could be driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate CTRS487.
OPP asks that if you've had contact with Sweet, or have any information about his whereabouts, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.