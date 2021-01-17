BARRIE, ONT. -- One person remains unaccounted for after a search in the waters of Victoria Harbour.

OPP officers were called to an area near Osborne St and Robins Point Rd in Tay Township at about 6 p.m. Sunday, after residents reported hearing screams for help coming from the water.

A helicopter was deployed to help with the search. Fire crews were also called to the scene and assisted with the search efforts while paramedics waited on standby.

By 8:45 p.m., the missing person had not been located. Police called off the search for the night because of the level of darkness and will resume Monday morning .