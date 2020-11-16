BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are scouring Honey Harbour for a Markham man missing for close to two weeks.

Samim Ayam was last seen at the Markville Mall on Nov. 4, 2020. The 24-year-old's car was found parked at the Honey Harbour Marina on Sunday night.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, K-9 and Aviation Teams, as well as Underwater Search and Rescue spent Monday searching the area.

Ayam was last seen wearing a dark-coloured blazer, white dress shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Investigators think it's possible that he has been in the Honey Harbour area since Nov. 5.

Anyone with information on Ayam's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.