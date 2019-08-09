

CTV Barrie





Provincial police suggest the August long weekend was a disappointing one in regards to vehicle safety.

There were four fatalities and a total of 8,377 traffic charges were laid over the three-day stretch.

Nearly 5,000 were speed-related tickets, and 350 drivers were charged for not slowing down or moving over for emergency vehicles or tow trucks parked along the side of the road.

On OPP patrolled roads, a 29-year-old and a 37-year-old were both killed in separate collisions in the province. Driver inattention and excessive speed are being blamed as primary factors.

A 27-year-old and a 41-year-old also lost their lives due to separate off-road vehicle collisions. Police confirm alcohol, loss of control, and excessive speed were all major factors.