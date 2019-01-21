

Provincial police say they caught two men and a teenager red-handed after a report of a break-in on Friday afternoon in the township of the Georgian Bluffs.

Police say they arrived at the Spring Mount Mini Storage facility to find the three men with stolen property from one of the units that had been forced open.

A 17-year-old Brockton boy, a 34-year-old Meaford man, and a 45-year-old Owen Sound man are all facing charges in connection with the break-in.