BARRIE -- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash near Craigleith.

The OPP say the crash happened along Highway 26 near Grey County Road 19 Monday before 8:00 a.m.

The intersection is closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators piece together what happened.

The road is expected to be closed indefinitely.

Road conditions were slippery at the time, and investigators will work to determine if that was a contributing factor in the crash.