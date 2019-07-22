Featured
OPP say no charges in Caledon, Ont., fatal collision
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 8:19PM EDT
CALEDON, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say no charges will be laid in a fatal collision in Caledon, Ont., last month.
Police say the crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck happened just after 8 a.m. on June 14.
They say the driver of the pickup truck -- 60-year-old Peter Silvestro, of Caledon -- died in the crash.
Police say they have now closed their investigation.