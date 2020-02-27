BARRIE -- Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 47-year-old male after he allegedly swung a metal bar at another man’s head.

On February 25, just before 7 p.m., Grey Bruce police were dispatched to a residence at Cameron Drive, Saugeen First Nation, after a male was hit in the head with a metal bar.

OPP officers arrived on the scene and found a male who had an injury to his head.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18, 2020.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.