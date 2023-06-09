OPP safety inspection blitz results in 48 charges, 3 vehicles removed from road

Provincial police and the Ministry of Transportation held a safety inspection blitz on Thurs., June 8, 2023, in Midland, Ont. (Source: OPP) Provincial police and the Ministry of Transportation held a safety inspection blitz on Thurs., June 8, 2023, in Midland, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver