OPP safety inspection blitz results in 48 charges, 3 vehicles removed from road
A commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Midland resulted in 48 charges, police say.
The Ministry of Transportation and OPP teamed up to inspect two dozen vehicles on Thursday on Wye Valley Road at Highway 12.
Provincial police say they removed three commercial motor vehicles requiring "major mechanical service" from the roads.
Charges include mechanical defects, failure to have proper registration, load security, mandatory document violations, and improper licences.
