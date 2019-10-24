Featured
OPP's new tool flags suspended drivers or stolen vehicles automatically
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:16AM EDT
Provincial police say they have a new tool to help keep roads safe in and around Caledon.
The force says a cruiser equipped with automated license plate recognition technology is now patrolling the area.
They say they laid more than 30 charges in a five-hour stretch over the weekend when the cruiser first hit the road.
Police say the automated system helps officers flag suspended drivers or identify stolen vehicles.