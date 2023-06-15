OPP rules out foul play after body found in wooded area in Orillia

Provincial police say foul play is not suspected after a man's body was discovered in a wooded area in Orillia Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to a lot on West Street South between James and Queen streets after receiving a report of an unresponsive man.

Police say a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is to be determined pending an autopsy, but police confirm foul play is not suspected, and the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Police have since cleared the area.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

If you have information that may be helpful, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).