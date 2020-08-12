THORNBURY, ONT. -- A new victim services initiative is changing the way police operate, and it's the first of its kind in the province.

The Blue Mountains and Collingwood OPP have teamed up to provide a mobile response unit for victims under the age of 25.

In the past, a child would have to travel to either a child advocacy centre in Barrie or Orillia to provide a victim statement. Now, all detachments in Simcoe Muskoka will be able to make the call, which would send an OPP officer, a child advocate and a furry friend for extra support to the specified location.

Police believe this mobile service will help to relieve some anxiety for the young victims of a traumatic event.

The initiative was funded through the Proceeds of Crime Frontline Policing Grant.

Similar mobile service programs could be established in more communities across the province following the launch results.