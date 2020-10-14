BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people who set out for a short ATV ride in the Norland area of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday evening ended up spending the night outdoors waiting to be rescued.

OPP officers got the call about the two missing people around 5 a.m. on Monday. They used ATV's on a local trail system and found the pair in good health.

Police say the two were in a "challenging terrain" when their ATV broke down. They say it was getting dark at the time, so the duo, who were unfamiliar with the area, chose to find a spot and build a fire for warmth throughout the night.

The OPP suggest having a safety plan in place and carrying a fully charged cell phone when heading out on any trail.